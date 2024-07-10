Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($43.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.27) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,276.86 ($41.97).

LON:SHEL traded down GBX 4.98 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,829.02 ($36.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.93). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,809.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,662.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

