Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Down 4.6%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6451 per share. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

