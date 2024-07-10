SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.05

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 2382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

