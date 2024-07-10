Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,410,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,968,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

