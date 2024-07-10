Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Equities researchers at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.