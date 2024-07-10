Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 284,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

