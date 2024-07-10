Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 80,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 853,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $659.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

