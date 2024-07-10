Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.55

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 36815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

