Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SDG opened at GBX 91 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £65.26 million, a PE ratio of 849.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Sanderson Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.67).

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

About Sanderson Design Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.