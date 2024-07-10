Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON SDG opened at GBX 91 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £65.26 million, a PE ratio of 849.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Sanderson Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.67).
About Sanderson Design Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanderson Design Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.