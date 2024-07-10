Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 183,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,659. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

