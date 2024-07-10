Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 5,430 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,493,563.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $423,020.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 57,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

