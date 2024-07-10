Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $37.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $26.87 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.