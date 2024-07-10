Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

TeraWulf stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

