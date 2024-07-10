Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. The company has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 240,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

