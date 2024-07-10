Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 10.6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.55. Approximately 107,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 571,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Root alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Root

Root Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $922.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Root by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.