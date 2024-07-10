Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 3.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.90 and last traded at $61.02. 1,152,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,874,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.