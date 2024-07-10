Robert W. Baird Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Outperform

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $580.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $530.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.38.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $477.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

