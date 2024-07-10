RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 361.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RxSight in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RxSight Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. 308,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,191. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

