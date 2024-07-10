RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 12,047 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 680,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 976,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

