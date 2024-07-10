RiverPark Advisors LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $237.74. 469,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.65, a PEG ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

