RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 361.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 284.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 1,202,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,546. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

