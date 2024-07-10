RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 362.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 532,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,697. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,427 shares of company stock worth $736,715. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

