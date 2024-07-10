RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 361.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.82. 879,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,610. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

