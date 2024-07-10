RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 467.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.