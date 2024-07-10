RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 9,044,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

