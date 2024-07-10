RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 237,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 725,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,262,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. 2,227,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,600. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,099 shares of company stock worth $6,537,103. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.