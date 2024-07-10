RiverPark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 432.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PWR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $254.80. 648,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

