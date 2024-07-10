RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.