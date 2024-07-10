RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,176 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 752,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock worth $8,994,864. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

