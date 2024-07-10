RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 407,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after buying an additional 405,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

DHI traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

