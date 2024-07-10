RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.91. The company had a trading volume of 342,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $479.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.