RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 4,202 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 361.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. 1,074,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $66,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $361,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

