Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (DINO, LESL, LULU, PEG, RDNT, RGA, SUN, THC, UHS, UNM)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 10th:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $220.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $156.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

