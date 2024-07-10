Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (DINO, LESL, LULU, PEG, RDNT, RGA, SUN, THC, UHS, UNM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 10th:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $220.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $156.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

