renBTC Price Down 5.9% This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $91.40 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $57,592.25 or 0.99924278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

