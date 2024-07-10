Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

