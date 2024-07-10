Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 561 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.55. 406,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

