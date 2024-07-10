Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,403,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,104,000 after acquiring an additional 846,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,938. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

