Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 199 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 513,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

