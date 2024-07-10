Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 189 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 958,714 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

