Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.