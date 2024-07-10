Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $678.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.07 and its 200 day moving average is $594.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

