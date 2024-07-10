Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 121 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %

Snowflake stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,445. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

