Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,879. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.