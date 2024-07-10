Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,076 shares of company stock worth $61,514,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

