Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $906,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,013,000 after buying an additional 294,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.05. 626,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.64 and a 200-day moving average of $432.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $464.09.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.