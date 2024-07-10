Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $227,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 825,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

