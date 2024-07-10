Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $194,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 1,097,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,723. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
