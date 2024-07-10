Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.33 Million Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3,186.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 221,177 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

