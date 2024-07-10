Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,182 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. 408,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,245. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

