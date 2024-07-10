Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

EWX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

